Nick Saban Reveals The 1 Thing People Don't Know About Him

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is a meticulous football head coach who makes sure his players pick up every miniscule detail on the gridiron.

So perhaps it's not shocking to learn of his tidiness off the field.

While speaking to reporters during Tuesday's SEC Media Days session, per Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated, Saban gave a rare glimpse into his personal life. When asked what the public doesn't understand about him, the 70-year-old revealed that he's a fastidious cleaner.

"Nobody knows how well I do those things," Saban said of chores such as taking out the garbage and sweeping.

Since work -- and golf -- keep him out of the house so often, he has to make his time count. He'll return with a task list waiting, and the six-time national champion claims to excel at those responsibilities.

We'll have to wait on Saban's family to confirm this report.

Saban's Crimson Tide will look to dust up the SEC field in 2022 after falling short to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff Championship. They'll open the season on Sept. 3 against Utah State.