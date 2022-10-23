Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm.

Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they typically do.

But Burton was still out on the field on Saturday night, for Alabama's Week 8 win.

Following the game, Saban explained his decision.

Burton said he was "scared" during the field rush.

“I don’t know how many of you have been in a situation like that. I talked to him. He was scared, I was scared, some of our other players were scared,” Saban said. “I think you learn to respect other people because we have a responsibility to do that, regardless of the circumstance we’re in. I talked to the guy, we have him in a counseling program, it’s not an anger management program, as some people announced today. Nobody ever said that, that’s not the problem, that’s not the issue.”

It's certainly understandable for a player or coach to be scared during a field storm.

However, that doesn't necessarily excuse what Burton appeared to do.