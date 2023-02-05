Nick Saban Reveals Why He's Still Coaching At 71 Years Old

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban is posed to return for his 17th season as Alabama's football head coach in 2023.

Earlier this week, Saban joined The 33rd Team's Vic Carucci and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowherd to discuss what continues to drive him at age 71.

"I like the relationships with the players," Saban said. "I like the competition. I like trying to build a team, and it's a new challenge every year."

Saban explained that he used to seek the "next challenge" by changing jobs earlier in his career. He recalled leaving LSU after winning a national championship, going to the NFL to briefly coach the Miami Dolphins before beginning a legendary tenure at Tuscaloosa in 2007.

He remains motivated by perfecting the intricate details each season with the Crimson Tide.

"You got to build your team every year," Saban said. "The intangibles, the mental toughness, the discipline, all those intangibles things, as well as how do I put these guys in the right places, get the right pieces together, feature the right players."

While Saban still enjoys coaching, he's also mindful about overstaying his welcome.

"I don't want my age to be some kind of way, an impediment in continuing to be successful because people say, 'He's too old now, he won't be the coach when I'm there or whatever.' When that starts to happen, I'm gonna say, 'What I love to do is not as important as the program continuing to be successful.'"

Alabama has gone 194-27 under Saban, notching double-digit victories in each of his last 15 seasons. He's led the program to six national titles and three additional College Football Playoff Championship Game appearances.

He can't keep coaching forever, but Saban isn't in danger of getting pushed out anytime soon.