Nick Saban Shot Down Tampering Rumors: Fans React

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Given the current state of college football and Name, Image and Likeness, anytime a college football program lands a big-time transfer, there will be talk of tampering.

That happened to Nick Saban and Alabama this week, when tampering speculation surfaced regarding transfer-wideout Tyler Harrell.

Harrell transferred from Louisville to Alabama following a breakout season with the Crimson Tide. Saban responded to the tampering talk from Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.

“Well, we don’t tamper with anybody,” Saban told media this week. “So, I don’t know of anything or anybody that tampered with him.

“I don’t really know that anybody’s ever really tampered with our players. I just think that sometimes when things happen, it makes you wonder. So I’m not making any accusations against anybody that’s anything with our players and I don’t have any knowledge of anybody that’s done anything with anybody else’s players.”

Fans aren't sure what to believe these days.

"I would like to assume Saban has more integrity than that but who knows… always had a lot of respect for Saban but with this day an age of NIL and Transfer Portal you never know!" one fan tweeted.

"Because he’s focused on the ones in his locker and how best to position them the reach their full potential and bring value the the team and themselves," another fan added.

"He is right. He didn't nor did any other Alabama coaches tamper. The Alabama boosters did though which is why they should be investigated," one fan speculated.

Alabama is expected to begin the 2022 college football season ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the country.