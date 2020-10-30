Nick Saban Singles Out 1 Position Group For Its Poor Play

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 5-0 and widely expected to be in the College Football Playoff once again. But head coach Nick Saban feels there’s one positional group that needs to get better.

In his weekly radio show, Saban admonished his safety group. He complained that the most explosive plays he’s seen from opponents this season have mostly involved his safeties.

“Every time there’s an explosive play, most of the time the safeties are involved in it,” he said, via AL.com. Through five games, his team ranks 77th in third-down conversions and 75th in yards per completion allowed.

Part of that problem may be from the relative inexperience of his safeties. Between sophomore Jordan Battle, redshirt junior Daniel Wright and sophomore DeMarcco Hellams, there’s very little playing time from last season.

Saban recognized that the cornerback play hasn’t been perfect either. He excused their issues since they haven’t given up too many big plays.

“I think our corners have actually played halfway decent in a game,” Saban said. “We haven’t given up a lot of plays. We’ve put a lot of pressure on those guys in terms of how they’ve had to cover. We don’t play a lot of soft coverage where it’s easy for them.”

He made it clear though that the safety play is not good enough right now. Saban complained of missed tackles, poor adjustments and poor plays on the ball.

“But the safety play has not — we’ve not tackled really well. Had a lot of missed tackles. We’ve made some poor adjustments. We’ve played the ball poorly on several occasions that gave the other team big plays.”

Defense has been an issue across the SEC this year though. Whatever the problem is, it probably isn’t unique to Saban and the Tide.

We’ll see.