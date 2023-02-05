Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban celebrate thier win after the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind.

Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland.

But Nick Saban stopped that.

Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to wherever the best players are, and that was Oklahoma.

The rest, of course, is history.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma where he became a Heisman Trophy finalist.

He was a second round pick by the Eagles and next weekend, he'll be starring in the Super Bowl.