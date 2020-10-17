Alabama is set to take on Georgia on Saturday afternoon, and as-of this morning, we still don’t know if head coach Nick Saban will be able to be on the sidelines for the game. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Saban’s first positive test came Wednesday. Friday night, the school announced that Saban had tested negative on Thursday.

Saban, according to league rules, would have to test negative three times (24 hours apart) before being able to be on the sideline with his fellow coaches and players.

In that case, the positive test on Wednesday would be classified as a false positive.

Statement from Alabama. Definitely looks like there’s a chance Nick Saban can coach tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/kruKoxZ67X — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 16, 2020

ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi reported Saturday morning that Saban’s Friday test also came back negative. So in theory, if Saban tests negative on Saturday night, he should be able to coach the game.

If not, Saban will not be allowed to coach any aspect of the game. Clearly, the Crimson Tide want their leader on-hand as they take on their biggest test of the season.

Saban will be on ESPN’s College GameDay at 10:30 to discuss his situation.

ROLL TIDE! 🐘@AlabamaFTBL's Nick Saban will join the show at 10:30 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/yp6ckspQPi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2020

Hopefully, Saban tests negative and is allowed to coach. It’d be great for college football.

Alabama and Georgia are set to kick off at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.