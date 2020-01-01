Nick Saban Updates Status Of Alabama WR Henry Ruggs

Alabama star wide receiver Henry Ruggs III left this afternoon’s Citrus Bowl against Michigan with an injury. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban updated Ruggs’ status following the win.

Saban told reporters following Alabama’s comeback win over Michigan that Ruggs is in concussion protocol.

Ruggs, a potential top 2020 NFL Draft pick, hit his head on the turf following a deep pass attempt in the first half.

The wide receiver was a bit shaky getting up and needed help getting off the field.

Ruggs, a junior, had 38 catches for 719 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Alabama’s wide receiver has yet to announce his 2020 NFL Draft plans, but it’s possible he’ll be leaving school early.

The Crimson Tide beat the Wolverines, 35-16, to finish the season at 11-2.