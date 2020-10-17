The Spun

alabama football head coach nick saban in the national titleATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one negative COVID test result from being able to coach against Georgia on Saturday night. Many who saw Saban’s appearance on College GameDay just a few minutes ago are assuming he’ll be on the sidelines.

Some noted that Saban’s attire – his typical game day suit with an Alabama pin – is a clear giveaway that he’s going to be able to coach.

Saban told the GameDay staff that he’s had no symptoms since testing positive for COVID back on Wednesday. He said he’s been asymptomatic the whole time.

Saban’s last two test results have come back negative. If he gets a third negative result before the game, he’ll be able to coach it.

According to reports, Saban’s next test result will be available just before Noon. So Alabama should have its answer soon.

Needless to say, Saban’s presence on the sideline against Georgia is a big deal. The Bulldogs are easily the toughest test Alabama has faced this season.

Alabama vs. Georgia is set to kick off at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. We’ll know very soon whether Saban will be available for the contest.


