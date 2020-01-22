Nick Saban Weighs In On Jalen Hurts’ NFL Future

Earlier this week, Senior Bowl practice kicked off as a few of the marquee names in college football showcased their skills for NFL scouts.

Perhaps the headliner of the week was former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Fresh off of yet another solid season, Hurts struggled in his first Senior Bowl practice. However, his former coach isn’t worried about how that might affect his stock.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how he would pitch Hurts to NFL teams.

“There’s a lot of guys having success in the NFL right now that are similar style players to Jalen. Guys who can make plays with their feet and I think you know who they are,” Saban said.

Here’s more from the Alabama head coach:

“So I think the success of those players has kind of broken the stereotype that you have to be a drop-back passer and that’s the only way you can win in the NFL. You see [Patrick] Mahomes and [Lamar Jackson] and all these guys who are athletic guys that can make plays with their feet and create a lot of problems for the old, stereotype NFL defense.”

Despite his struggles at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Hurts rebounded with a strong performance on Wednesday.

Hurts is currently projected as a middle-round pick in the 2020 draft.