Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral
Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces.
The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU.
Per Charlie Potter of 247Sports, Saban said Reichard has "been great."
"He's done a really good job for us this year," Saban said. "I know he missed a couple, but they were long ones. They were tough ones. He's been very, very consistent. I absolutely just love the guy."
His last long miss particularly hurt the Crimson Tide. Reichard couldn't convert a 50-yard try that would have given Alabama a three-point lead over Tennessee with 15 seconds remaining.
However, Reichard is 16-of-20 on the season, with only one miss within 40 yards. He's also converted all 44 extra-point opportunities.
Reichard has made 56 of 69 career field goals (81.2%) for the Crimson Tide while only missing two of 222 extra points. In hindsight, Alabama probably would have defeated LSU if Saban turned to his kicker rather than attempting a pair of two-point conversions during the fourth quarter of Saturday's overtime loss.
Alabama fans will hope Saban's praise doesn't jinx Reichard when the Crimson Tide face Ole Miss this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.