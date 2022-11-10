Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces.

The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU.

Per Charlie Potter of 247Sports, Saban said Reichard has "been great."

"He's done a really good job for us this year," Saban said. "I know he missed a couple, but they were long ones. They were tough ones. He's been very, very consistent. I absolutely just love the guy."

His last long miss particularly hurt the Crimson Tide. Reichard couldn't convert a 50-yard try that would have given Alabama a three-point lead over Tennessee with 15 seconds remaining.

However, Reichard is 16-of-20 on the season, with only one miss within 40 yards. He's also converted all 44 extra-point opportunities.

Reichard has made 56 of 69 career field goals (81.2%) for the Crimson Tide while only missing two of 222 extra points. In hindsight, Alabama probably would have defeated LSU if Saban turned to his kicker rather than attempting a pair of two-point conversions during the fourth quarter of Saturday's overtime loss.

Alabama fans will hope Saban's praise doesn't jinx Reichard when the Crimson Tide face Ole Miss this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.