Nick Saban’s Reaction To Lee Corso Picking LSU Is Going Viral

Just minutes before LSU and Clemson took the field for the College Football Playoff national title game, ESPN’s panel of experts made their predictions for which team would win.

Longtime College GameDay analyst Lee Corso made his headgear selection – going with a familiar choice. Corso picked LSU four times during the regular season and wasn’t going away from the Tigers tonight.

He donned the Tiger head with a special shirt made just for him.

Sitting right next to Corso was Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who had an incredible reaction to seeing Corso select his nemesis.

Check it out.

Nick Saban is in hell pic.twitter.com/TbkFCCK8l3 — The Ringer (@ringer) January 14, 2020

Corso picked against Alabama when the Crimson Tide faced off against the Tigers earlier this year. It worked out pretty well for him.

Alabama took down Michigan earlier this bowl season. After defeating the Wolverines, Saban had a little more time on his hands. He put that time to good use, getting his face out in front of the masses before the title game kicks off – free recruiting is never a bad thing.

Clemson and LSU kick off in just a few minutes. The game is being broadcast on ESPN.