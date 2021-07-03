No. 1 CFB Recruit J.T. Tuimoloau To Announce Commitment Tomorrow

Late last month, J.T. Tuimoloau, the top recruit in college football, announced on that he canceled his visit to Alabama.

Instead of including the Crimson Tide, he said he would rather focus his efforts on just four programs. “I’m going to focus on the four schools I’ve visited,” Tuimoloau told 247Sports. “Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and USC”

After narrowing down his decision to just four schools, Tumoloau made another major announcement this weekend. He knows when he wants to announce his commitment.

“I’ll be announcing my decision on the 4th of July,” said Tuimoloau.

Ohio State is currently the favorite to land Tuimoloau, according to 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions.

Here’s what he said about his first visit to Columbus:

“I loved it, it was a very good trip, getting to come out here with all my family,” Tuimoloau said. “The people around us on the trip were very genuine and a first class act altogether. I always felt like they shot it straight with us.”

While the Buckeyes remain the favorite, the other three programs can’t be counted out. Washington was the first program to offer Tuimoloau and he’s remained loyal ever since.

Tuimoloau will announce his commitment at 4:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports.