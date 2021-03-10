The Country’s No. 1 Football Recruit Has 2 Major Basketball Offers

J.T. Tuimoloau is widely regarded as the best college football recruit from the 2021 class. He’s such an exceptional athlete that he’s actually receiving scholarship offers to play basketball at the next level.

Tuimoloau is currently the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Two dozen football programs have extended offers to him, which includes Alabama, Ohio State and USC.

There aren’t as many teams interested in Tuimoloau for his skills on the hardwood at the moment, but it’s worth mentioning that both Oregon and Washington have extended offers to him.

Oregon and Washington are both in Tuimoloau’s top five for football. It’s unclear if their willingness to offer him a basketball scholarship as well affects how he ranks each program.

According to 247Sports, Tuimoloau hasn’t considered ditching his dreams of playing basketball and football at the collegiate level.

Oregon basketball offers J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 1 football prospect in the 2021 class.https://t.co/OY8CXRLPtg pic.twitter.com/svNJlv2jYI — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 10, 2021

While it’s no secret that Tuimoloau is a star in the making on the gridiron, he’s apparently very skillful on the basketball court too.

Brian Snow of 247Sports praised Tuimoloau’s footwork after seeing him on the AAU circuit.

“What was absolutely freakish when watching Tuimoloau was his feet. I am not sure that I’ve ever seen a player who is 6-foot-5 and around 280 pounds have better feet on a basketball court than him,” Snow said, via 247Sports.

Only time will tell if Tuimoloau lives out his dream of playing both sports for a Division I program.