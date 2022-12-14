No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 18: A general view of Ohio Stadium as more than 99,000 fans packed in to watch the annual Ohio State Spring Game on April 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night.

Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC.

At the end of the day, Smith couldn't resist being a part of Ohio State's culture.

“What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I could see it,” Smith said, via On3. “It was obvious from the start with the players, with the coaches, and how they ran practice. I knew that there was no place like it and it was special, and it was a great opportunity I couldn’t miss out on.”

Smith is also excited to work with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

"I know coach Hartline will develop me to be the best version of myself into becoming a first round pick like he did with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave," Smith added.

With Smith's announcement now official, Ohio State has commitments from the top two recruits in the 2024 cycle.

The future remains extremely bright in Columbus. Not that it was ever in question.