No. 14 Recruit In 2023 Class Announces Commitment

Samson Okunlola, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2023 class, will take his talents to the Sunshine State. On Thursday, the Thayer Academy offensive tackle announced his commitment to Miami.

Okunlola cited Miami's coaching staff as the main reason why he chose the Hurricanes.

“I say just the strong bond a relationship I had with the staff,” Okunlola said, via On3. “I have a great relationship with them and really feel like they care.”

Miami coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have done a phenomenal job of addressing its offensive line with its 2023 recruiting class. After all, Okunlola is the second five-star recruit at his position, joining Francis Mauigoa of IMG Academy.

Cristobal finished Year 1 at Miami with a 5-7 record. It was an underwhelming mark to say the least.

If Cristobal is going to build Miami's football team in his image, he'll need his 2023 recruiting class to live up to the hype.

Per 247Sports, the Hurricanes had the No. 8 overall recruiting class prior to Okunlola's announcement. That ranking will most likely change.