No. 3 Running Back Cedric Baxter Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A Texas flag on the field before a game between the UTEP Miners and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cedric Baxter Jr., one of the top running backs in the 2023 cycle, has narrowed down his recruitment to just four schools.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back out of Orlando, Fla. announced this Tuesday that he has four finalists: Miami, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M.

Baxter is the No. 3 running back and No. 46 overall recruit, per the 247Sports composite score.

The Florida schools obviously have a leg-up in Baxter's recruitment considering both Florida and Miami are close to home.

He spoke about both programs with 247Sports.

Miami: "Miami because Coach [Mario] Cristobal and Coach [Kevin] Smith have been recruiting me since they got there. I like how Coach Cristobal is an offensive line coach, which means that they want to run the ball down there.

Florida: "With Florida, it's Coach Napier and Coach [Jabbar] Juluke. Those are the main ones recruiting me there. I like their new staff a lot. Cool people. Every time I go there, I have a good time. And then I like how they rotate their backs. They use three. So, that doesn't put wear and tear on your body before you get to the league.

Where do you think Baxter ends up?