North Dakota State football aims to capture the program’s fourth straight national title in 2021, and was well on its way after a 2-0 start. However, that was before the reigning FCS champs ran into Southern Illinois.

The SIU Salukis raced out to a 17-0 lead on Saturday, holding the Bison to just 106 total yards of offense in the first two quarters. However, right before the end of the second quarter, North Dakota State received a much needed spark before halftime.

With just a few seconds left on the game clock, the Bison snapped the ball from the opposing 37-yard-line, with once chance to score before the second quarter came to a close. Quarterback Zeb Noland took the snap and waited for his wide receivers to make their way down the field and into the end zone. As time expired, he heaved a pass from the 45-yard-line into a crowded pack of players from both teams.

After the ball was deflected up into the air, freshman wideout Jake Lippe extended his arms while falling to the field on his back. He completed the catch, giving North Dakota State some points on the board before the start of the second half.

UPDATE from SIU-NDSU Oh my. https://t.co/PZlKNPZGJG — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) February 27, 2021

The play caught the attention of the college football world, not only for the impressive execution of the tip drill, but also for the shocking result on the scoreboard. It’s not everyday that North Dakota State trails against another FCS team.

The Bison have plenty of work to do if they hope to get back in the ballgame. The offense especially will need to make some adjustments, considering the unit gained just 69 yards before the successful Hail Mary.

The third quarter between North Dakota State and Southern Illinois is now underway from Saluki Stadium. The game is available on ESPN+ to subscribers.

[Ralph D. Russo]