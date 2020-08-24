North Dakota State Reportedly Scheduled 1 Game For This Fall

If you were hoping to see North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance in action this fall, you’re in luck. The Bison will be playing at least one game.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, North Dakota State has scheduled a showcase against Central Arkansas for October 3. Earlier this month, the Bison announced they “would not play football in the fall of 2020.”

The matchup with Central Arkansas will enable NFL scouts to see Lance play at least once this season–though Thamel writes that it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to attend. After lighting up the stat book as a redshirt freshman in 2019, Lance is regarded as a top-three QB in the 2021 NFL Draft, along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Last year, Lance threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns while tossing zero interceptions. He also added 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

North Dakota State went 16-0 and won its third-straight FCS national championship and eighth in the last nine seasons.

Lance is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Of the Big 3 quarterbacks, only Lawrence is currently scheduled to play a full 2020 season.

Fields may have taken his final snap for the Buckeyes, as the Big Ten will not play football this fall. The conference is aiming to play in the spring semester, but it remains to be seen if Fields will be out there with Ohio State or instead will focus on prepping for the draft.