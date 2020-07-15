Northern Illinois AD: ‘Time Is Running Out’ To Move CFB Games To Spring

Not every athletics program can weather the financial storm of a canceled college football season.

But with no final decisions made yet about the 2020 season, some schools are getting antsy. For Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier, the time to announce a move to the spring is now.

In a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, Frazier made it clear that “time is running out.” He pointed to the fact COVID-19 can not be controlled and that there is no timetable for it.

As a result, Frazier wants college football to make a decision on moving games to the spring – if that’s the plan – as soon as possible.

Northern Illinois is one of many MAC schools that have already been hit hard by the Big Ten’s decision to cancel its non-conference games. Their canceled game against Iowa is set to cost nearly 4-percent of their entire athletic department budget.

Via Chicago Tribune:

“If we don’t start planning a year from now, it could be trouble,” Frazier said. “Maybe get a six-game schedule for the spring and then hopefully get on track for next year — and even that might be ambitious. I’d rather start planning like that than say we’re just going to try to pack football and the fall sports in and hope to goodness that nothing goes wrong. It’s almost like a setup for failure.” […] “At least it (a 6-game spring season) gets us on track, and the following year we’ve learned our lessons and can have a traditional season,” Frazier said. “If we can’t get to the point of making that decision now, we’re going to be in trouble. For me, time is running out. Is (COVID-19) going to plateau? Is it going to decline? If not, we need to punt.”

Sadly, the problems that Frazier and many other ADs are facing is a by-product of a staggeringly unbalanced system. College football is so vital to so many programs that some may not survive even one year of canceled games.

As we get closer and closer to late-August and early-September, conference administrators’ hands will be forced at some point.

Hopefully they make the decision in time to save some programs from financial ruin.

