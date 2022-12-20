Notable College Football Coach Says Schools Trying To 'Poach' His Players

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: General view of the stadium prior to the game between the Troy Trojans and the UTSA Roadrunners during the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

UTSA football head coach Jeff Traylor accused more prominent schools of trying to raid his program.

Traylor directed a pointed message to NCAA football on Monday evening.

"How does @UTSAFTBL report Power 5 Schools who are trying to poach our young talent?" Traylor asked on Twitter. "How much evidence do we really need to make this not be a part of our game?"

He's not the only one upset. Washington State's Jake Dickert alleged "unacceptable" widespread tampering in college football.

Players transferring is inevitable for any school, but NIL allowances may make it particularly difficult for Traylor's Conference USA school to fend off prestigious programs with deep pockets.

That's especially the case if they're improbably contacting players before they enter the portal.

Traylor is one of six finalists for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award after leading the Roadrunners to an 11-3 season. They earned the nation's No. 25 rankings before losing 18-12 to No. 24 Troy in Friday's Duluth Trading Cure Bowl.

He believes that success has drawn attention from other teams looking to pounce. Possible tampering is a likely byproduct of a hyperactive transfer window that the NCAA may soon need to address.