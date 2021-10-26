Notable College Football Wide Receiver Announces Retirement

A notable college football wide receiver is hanging up his cleats one final time.

JD Spielman has retired from football, according to TCU head coach Gary Patterson. Spielman began his career at Nebraska before transferring to TCU ahead of the 2020 season. The talented 5-foot-9 receiver had three seasons with at least 800 yards receiving for Nebraska. His best year came back in 2018 when he caught 66 passes for 818 yards and eight touchdowns.

Since arriving at TCU, Spielman has dealt with a number of injuries, impacting his on-field playing time. He’s caught just 13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the Horned Frogs.

Spielman has decided to retire because of health reasons. We wish him all the best in his post-football life.

TCU WR JD Spielman has decided to retire from the game, Gary Patterson said. — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) October 26, 2021

JD Spielman’s Nebraska legacy will go down in the record books.

He was the first ever Nebraska wide receiver to have three seasons with at least 800 yards receiving. Huskers fans were certainly disappointed when he decided to enter the transfer portal and take his talents to TCU back in 2020.

JD Spielman was the first Nebraska WR to have 3 800-yard receiving seasons. Now he is in the transfer portal. He is the 14th Nebraska Husker to transfer this offseason. pic.twitter.com/ofF9lGKJtp — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) June 8, 2020

Spielman had two touchdown catches for the TCU Horned Frogs this season.

Here’s a look at one of them which he caught against the Texas Longhorns:

Maximum effort by JD Spielman for the TD 🌀😤 pic.twitter.com/ThKKIpYyY3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 2, 2021

JD Spielman was one of the more underrated wide receivers in college football during his days at Nebraska. He finished his Huskers career ranked third on the school’s career receptions list.

TCU, meanwhile, will take on Kansas State this Saturday.