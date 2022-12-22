Veteran College Football Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

DENTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: Supporters of the North Texas Mean Green wave the team flag from the stands during the game against the Houston Baptist Huskies at Apogee Stadium on September 05, 2020 in Denton, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The transfer portal remains humming. One of the more unique quarterbacks in college football entered on Thursday.

North Texas' Austin Aune, who turns 30 years old next September, is in the portal as a grad transfer, per The Athletic's Max Olson.

Aune threw for 3,547 yards, 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season. There have also been recent reports indicating he intends on entering the 2023 NFL Draft, so it's worth keeping an eye on if he declares soon.

If you're wondering why Aune is playing college football as a 29-year-old, the Argyle, Tex. native was a second-round draft pick of the New York Yankees out of high school in 2012.

An outfielder and shortstop, Aune spent six seasons in the Yankees' minor league system, but never advanced beyond High-A. Following the 2017 campaign, he gave up his baseball career and returned to the gridiron.

Aune first joined the Arkansas program in time for spring practice in 2018, but elected to transfer to North Texas shortly thereafter.

Aune redshirted his first season at UNT, then saw action as a backup and spot starter in 2019-20. He started nine games in 2021 before starting all 14 this year.