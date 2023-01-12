Notre Dame Announces Date For Spring Game

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Notre Dame announced a date for this year's spring game.

The 2023 Blue-Gold Game will take place Saturday, April 22, in Notre Dame Stadium. Peacock will stream the exhibition, which will later be available to watch on-demand on Fighting Irish TV.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Marcus Freeman's first full season as head coach started poorly. Following a Week 1 loss at Ohio State, Marshall stunned the Fighting Irish in South Bend.

Those defeats quickly dashed any College Football Playoff aspirations for a team that began the season No. 5 in the AP poll. However, the Fighting Irish rebounded to finish strong.

Notre Dame concluded a 9-4 season with a 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Those watching the Blue-Gold Game could get their first glimpse of Notre Dame's new quarterback. Sam Hartman transferred from Wake Forest last week after accounting for 89 touchdowns in the last two seasons.

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class includes four top-100 commits (per 247Sports) in offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, running back Jeremiyah Love, and cornerbacks Drayk Bowen and Christian Gray.