Notre Dame scored an incredible win over No. 1 Clemson on Saturday night, undoubtedly putting itself in the driver’s seat in the ACC. Unfortunately, a lot of the attention from the game now focuses on what happened right after the final play.

Notre Dame’s students, seemingly forgetting that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, stormed the field to celebrate with the players. While it’s unclear how many were wearing masks, there was a clear lack of social distancing.

Here’s the final play of the game, which came in double-overtime.

#4 Notre Dame (+170 ML) upsets #1 Clemson in double OT 47-40 to improve to 7-0 on the season

Here’s the aftermath:

The scene on the field after Notre Dame beats Clemson. That's a lot of people.

Notre Dame wins, and covers the super spread.

Notre Dame beats Clemson.

Notre Dame beats Clemson.

Entire Midwest now under quarantine.

To be clear, field rushing is one of the best aspects of college football. But considering the United States had its highest cases of coronavirus today, it probably wasn’t the best idea.

Hopefully, this doesn’t lead to a major outbreak. But given what we know about the way that coronavirus spreads, it’s hard to see that not being the case.

Notre Dame, with the win, is now 7-0 on the season with four regular season games left. Clemson, meanwhile, is 7-1. There’s a high chance the two teams meet again in the ACC title game, assuming everyone stays healthy.