Notre Dame Dealing With Key Injury Ahead Of Ohio State Game
Notre Dame could begin the 2022 season without its offensive line's lynchpin.
Head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Thursday that center Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during Monday's practice. He's questionable for the Fighting Irish's highly anticipated season opener at Ohio State on Sept. 3.
Freeman said Patterson's Week 1 available will be a matter of pain tolerance.
"Right now, we’re being cautious on his return," Freeman said, via Patrick Engel of On3 Sports. "We have to rest it. We’ll probably do a 10-day period of resting."
Patterson, entering his fifth year as a graduate senior, has made 34 starts over the last three seasons without allowing a single sack. ESPN recently ranked him above all other offensive linemen as the No. 22 overall player in college football.
Although a source told The Athletic's Pete Sampson that Patterson is "unlikely" to play against the Buckeyes, Freeman expressed some optimism.
"I know J-Patt, I know his mentality," Freeman said. "As a head coach, I expect he may be out there because I know the competitor he is. That’s where we’re at right now, listening to the doctors and resting it for seven to 10 days."