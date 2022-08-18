Notre Dame Dealing With Key Injury Ahead Of Ohio State Game

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Notre Dame could begin the 2022 season without its offensive line's lynchpin.

Head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Thursday that center Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during Monday's practice. He's questionable for the Fighting Irish's highly anticipated season opener at Ohio State on Sept. 3.

Freeman said Patterson's Week 1 available will be a matter of pain tolerance.

"Right now, we’re being cautious on his return," Freeman said, via Patrick Engel of On3 Sports. "We have to rest it. We’ll probably do a 10-day period of resting."

Patterson, entering his fifth year as a graduate senior, has made 34 starts over the last three seasons without allowing a single sack. ESPN recently ranked him above all other offensive linemen as the No. 22 overall player in college football.

Although a source told The Athletic's Pete Sampson that Patterson is "unlikely" to play against the Buckeyes, Freeman expressed some optimism.

"I know J-Patt, I know his mentality," Freeman said. "As a head coach, I expect he may be out there because I know the competitor he is. That’s where we’re at right now, listening to the doctors and resting it for seven to 10 days."