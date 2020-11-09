The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Letter From Notre Dame President

Clemson v Notre Dame on Saturday night in South Bend.SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Fireworks explode over Notre Dame Stadium before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

This past Saturday night, following Notre Dame’s huge win over Clemson, thousands of the school’s students rushed the field to celebrate. The school president has issued a letter to the student body in the aftermath, telling them they won’t be allowed to leave South Bend until they’ve received a negative COVID test.

The letter, which went viral on Monday, is being met with a great deal of backlash.

Many are pointing out that Jenkins himself contracted COVID likely after attending an event for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court just a month ago. He was spotted not wearing a mask at the event.

Notre Dame students who don’t abide by the school’s wishes will not be able to register for classes next semester.

COVID-19, unfortunately, is starting to explode in the United States again. A number of college football games have already been cancelled for this coming weekend.

Notre Dame’s victory was huge for the Fighting Irish’s football program. Hopefully the celebration doesn’t turn out to be a super-spreader event, as the Supreme Court nomination wound up being.


