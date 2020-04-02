Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

Last week, Kirk Herbstreit had a few interesting comments about the 2020 college football season. Due to health concerns, he said he would be shocked if college football actually takes place this fall.

“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football,” Herbstreit said. “I’ll be so surprised if that happens.”

A few coaches in college football weren’t pleased with Herbstreit’s remarks – which is understandable. We can now add Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to that list of people who believe Herbstreit’s take on the 2020 season is a bit premature.

“Kirk does not know what he’s talking about. I mean, really? For him to talk in those terms…he’s not a scientist,” Kelly said. “He’s a college football analyst, so we’ll let the scientists determine those things.”

Kelly did say it’s imperative that programs are ready to practice by July if they want to start the 2020 season on time.

Obviously this situation is fluid and no one truly knows if there will be a college football season this fall.

It’s also important to remember that Herbstreit could be looking at this situation from a parent’s point of view. His twin sons play for the Clemson Tigers.

