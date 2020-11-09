Today Is A Very Special Anniversary For Ohio State Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had some pretty incredible moments over the years, and Monday is the anniversary of perhaps the most important of all. It was 18 years ago to the day that the famous ‘Holy Buckeye’ call happened.

Ohio State, in the midst of an undefeated season, was struggling mightily against a mediocre Purdue team. The Buckeyes, with just under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter, were facing a fourth-and-1 from Purdue’s 37-yard-line down 6-3.

Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel chose not to try a 54-yard-field goal attempt with Mike Nugent, opting instead to try to gain a first down and get closer to the end zone. What happened next is history.

Quarterback Craig Krenzel, in a move that can only be described as bold, threw a deep ball to wideout Michael Jenkins up the left sideline. Jenkins hauled it in for a touchdown, giving the Buckeyes a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Eleven Warriors posted a video of the famed play on Monday. It gets its name ‘Holy Buckeye’ because that’s how ABC announcer Brent Musburger made the call live on television.

18 years ago today. "Holy Buckeye!"

The play is quite significant in Ohio State history. The win gave the Buckeyes an 11-0 record and helped them keep alive the hopes of a shot at playing in the BCS title game. The Buckeyes eventually went on to win the national title by taking down Miami (FL) in historic fashion.

