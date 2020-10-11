The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Says 1 College Football Star Is “Different”

Odell Beckham Jr. smiles on the field before a game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to New York Jets fans before the game at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham and the Cleveland Browns are rolling so far in 2020.

Cleveland is 3-1 on the season, coming off a thrilling win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. The Browns are set to take on another 3-1 team in the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Beckham’s first season in Cleveland did not go very well, but he’s starring in his second season, and he appears to be very happy. Jarvis Landry, who played with Beckham at LSU, had a telling comment this week.

It’s been all football for Beckham this fall, even on Saturdays.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was watching some college football on Saturday night. One player stood out to Beckham as he watched the Clemson vs. Miami game.

Beckham said that Clemson running back Travis Etienne is “different.” It’s hard to argue with that after watching Etienne dominate the Miami Hurricanes’ defense.

Etienne is perhaps the most-electric player in college football. He’s starting to draw comparisons to New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara.

The Clemson standout had one of the most-impressive touchdowns of the season on Saturday night:

It’s clear that college football defenses have little chance of slowing Etienne down. It will be fun to watch him in the NFL next season.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.