Odell Beckham Has Message For LSU's Starting Quarterback

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Brian Kelly kept his starting quarterback concealed leading up to Sunday's season-opener against Florida State.

As first reported earlier in the day by Matt Zenith of On3 Sports, the Tigers are turning to Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels. With the news out, a famous alum encouraged the team's new QB1.

Nearly an hour before the game's 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff time, Odell Beckham Jr. told Daniels, "It's your time" to "Geaux be Legendary."

Daniels won the job over sophomore Garrett Nussmeier. He threw as many touchdowns as interceptions (10) for the Sun Devils last season but also completed 65.4 percent of his passes and ran for 710 yards.

The senior will look to steer LSU back to success in Kelly's first season coaching the program After winning the national title behind Joe Burrow, the Tigers have gone 12-12 in their last two seasons.

ABC will televise their Week 1 matchup against the Seminoles in New Orleans.