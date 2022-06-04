Francis Mauigoa, No. 1 OL In 2023 Class, Announces Final 6

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The top offensive tackle from the 2023 recruiting class, Francis Mauigoa, has cut his list of suitors down to six.

Mauigoa is currently considering Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Miami, Tennessee and USC. He already took an unofficial visit to Hawaii earlier this year.

As for the other five programs, Mauigoa plans on taking official visits this month.

“My parents are flying in from American Samoa so we had to squeeze them all in like that,” Mauigoa said, via 247Sports. “I’m excited though, it should be a lot of fun and I’m really looking forward to it and excited for my parents to visit with me too since they’re going to have a big role in my decision.”

Mauigoa plans on announcing his decision at some point this summer. He should have a much better idea of where he wants to play once he completes all his visits.

“I want to commit in July or August,” he said. “I want to lock it in early since I’m an early grad and also so I can just focus on my senior year of football and school and not have to worry about recruiting."

Mauigoa is the No. 7 overall recruit from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.