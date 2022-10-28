Look: Offensive Lineman's NIL Deal Going Viral Today

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Colorado offensive lineman Tommy Brown is taking full advantage of NIL deals being allowed in college sports.

It was announced on Friday that Brown signed an NIL deal with Shinesty, a fashion company that is home of the "Ball Hammock Pouch Underwear."

This deal will make Brown the first ever underwear model in college football.

Brown released a pretty hilarious statement about this partnership.

"When you have a body this good, you deserve to be paid," Brown said. "As a college football player, I'm already used to millions of people seeing me in pants that leave nothing to the imagination. Might as well make some money while I'm at it."

Photos of Brown posing for Shinesty have surfaced on social media.

Shinesty creative director Ben Lauderdale revealed why the company pursued Brown.

"Simple. On the field, Tommy protects the quarterback from sacks," Lauderdale said. "Off the field, Tommy protects his own sack with Shinesty's Ball Hammock Pouch Underwear."

Brown is set to appear in Shinesty's new high fashion campaign.