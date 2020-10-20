Official Decision Made On The 2021 All-American Bowl

The 2021 All-American Bowl, which had been set for January 2021 in San Antonio, has officially been postponed per an announcement from NBC Sports.

The decision to scrap the annual showcase was made “due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.” The All-American Bowl has been held every year since 2001.

“Due to the environment we find ourselves in and with the health and safety of our All-Americans and their familes our first priority, we have made the extremely difficult decision to not play this year’s All-American Bowl,” read the Tuesday press release from NBC Sports.

Instead of the actual game, NBC will broadcast a two-hour special entitled “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” on Saturday, January 2. During the event, this year’s group of 100 All-Americans will be recognized.

Additionally, some of these players will announce their college commitments that day, as they do every year during breaks in the action at the All-American Bowl.

Important message regarding the 2021 All-American Bowl pic.twitter.com/kFv93Khboz — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) October 20, 2020

NBC Sports also revealed that the 2021 National Combine at the All-American Bowl has been postponed, with the hopes of being able to hold it at some point next spring.

In the 20-year history of the All-American Bowl, the game has featured over 400 future NFL players. Game MVPs have included Vince Young, Ted Ginn Jr., DeSean Jackson, Terrelle Pryor and Joe Mixon.