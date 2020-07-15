Official Decision Made On The 2021 Rose Bowl Parade

Despite sitting nearly six months away, Tournament of Roses officials announced the cancellation of the Rose Bowl Parade.

It’s the latest in a long line of college football news that has thrown some pessimism on the 2020 season. Earlier this month, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced plans to play a conference-only schedule.

Tournament of Roses Chief Executive David Eads confirmed the parade is canceled this year. They worked with local health officials and hoped a vaccine would be in place by bowl season.

“The majority believed it wouldn’t happen,” Eads said of the medical experts, via Pasadena Star News. “All of this led to our decision, in addition to the feedback we were getting from our float participants and our marching bands.”

He also said those with floats in the parade may not have been able to get the materials they needed in time – or would be stuck with “enormous bills.”

“For them, it’s a huge financial consideration to start ordering materials, ordering flowers out of South America” if there weren’t going to be a parade. “They’d be stuck with enormous bills.”

12 of the 22 marching bands slated to perform at the parade pulled out prior to the announcement. Seven float participants also announced they wouldn’t be attending the event.

With performers pulling out of the event, it made sense to table the parade altogether before the 2020 season.