Look: Ohio State Player Has A Message For Alabama

Neither Ohio State nor Alabama will be playing college football this weekend.

Both the Buckeyes’ game against Maryland and the Crimson Tide’s game against LSU have been canceled/postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Alabama-LSU news was announced on Tuesday, while Maryland announced today a decision on its game against Ohio State.

“Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities. Our game vs. Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled,” the Terps announced.

With both Ohio State and Alabama off this weekend, many in the college football world are joking that they should just play each other. A regular season game between the Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide would be pretty awesome, after all.

Of course, that won’t be happening – the Big Ten has already made it clear that non-conference games are now allowed – but it’s still fun to think about.

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman got in on the action on Wednesday afternoon.

If only it was possible…

Hopefully we’ll get to see Ohio State and Alabama playing each other later this season in the College Football Playoff.

Both the Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide remain frontrunners for the national title.