Ohio State defensive lineman Alex Williams has decided where he’ll be playing college football moving forward. He’s transferring to an SEC program.

Williams, a class of 2018 recruit out of Pickerington, Ohio, announced his transfer destination on Instagram.

The now-former Buckeyes pass rusher has committed to Vanderbilt.

“The Ohio State University has given me tools as a young man to grow, and I thank everyone who’s been apart of said journey. I’ve been here my entire life and grew up being in this position, but life has audibles. Coach Day and Coach Larry Johnson gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot be more appreciative of that. College Football isn’t what you see on the television on Saturdays, it is deeper and you will only understand unless you’ve been apart of a group of soldiers like the ones I was with in my past two years of college ball. I wish I could thank you all… you know who you are.

Coach Mason, Ted Roof, and Haye… these men have given me an opportunity to play in the SEC for Vanderbilt University, while earning a phenomenal degree in the meantime. Thank you all and the rest of this staff that I am thrilled to be under.Thank you Mom and Dad I love you, this thing hasn’t been easy. I’ll be wearing #8 as a Vanderbilt Man, thank you Kobe Bryant. Thank you so much…” he wrote.