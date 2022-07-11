Ohio State Announces Celebration For 2002 National Champions

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 03: A cheerleader runs onto the field with an Ohio State Buckeyes flag prior to the Discover Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Sun Life Stadium on January 3, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Ohio State will commemorate the 2002 squad during their home opener.

According to The Athletic's Bill Landis, the Buckeyes are scheduled to celebrate the former national champions when hosting Notre Dame on September 3.

The monumental matchup, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start time, also makes Ohio State the location for ESPN's College GameDay.

The Buckeyes went 14-0 behind home coach Jim Tressel in 2002. They defeated the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes, also undefeated entering their title clash, in overtime for a 31-24 Fiesta Bowl triumph.

Before his tenure with the program ended unceremoniously, running back Maurice Clarett paved the way to a perfect season with 18 total touchdowns. Quarterback Craig Krenzel averaged 8.5 yards per pass attempt that season, and Michael Jenkins tallied a team-high 1,076 receiving yards.

Led by safety Mike Doss and freshman linebacker A.J. Hawk, the defense allowed just 13.1 points per game.

It remains to be seen which former players and staffers will return to Ohio Stadium to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their championship team this fall.

Expect Buckeyes fans to pack the house and create a lively atmosphere to celebrate the 2002 squad.