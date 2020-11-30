Ohio State Announces Monday Update On Football Team

Following speculation that the Ohio State Buckeyes’ upcoming game against Michigan State is in jeopardy, the team attempted to go through with workouts on Monday.

Ohio State’s football program announced an update on Monday. Players who are not forced to quarantine returned to the facility to work out in small groups.

But as of Monday afternoon, there is no status update on the Michigan State game. Missing that game would prohibit the Buckeyes from participating in the Big Ten Championship Game, per Big Ten rules.

The Big Ten requires teams to play in at least six games to be in the Big Ten title game. Due to cancellations, the Buckeyes have played only four, winning all of them. But if their Michigan State game gets canceled, the most they could play is five.

Whether or not the cancelations keep the Buckeyes from getting into the College Football Playoff is another matter entirely.

The College Football Playoff doesn’t have a rule on the minimum number of games to participate. And the Buckeyes have dominated every opponent they’ve faced this year.

While undefeated schools like Cincinnati and BYU would raise a stink for being excluded despite almost twice as many wins, the Buckeyes would still be arguably the most compelling unbeaten team to put in.

We’ll find out Ohio State’s fate later this week most likely.