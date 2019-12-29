The Spun

Ohio State Athletic Director Trashes The Fiesta Bowl Referees

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day walks off the field after the Fiesta Bowl.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field after his teams loss to the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was not a happy man following the Buckeyes’ loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes’ AD told Pete Thamel that he was “pissed” with the officiating, specifically the overturn of the Clemson fumble, at the Fiesta Bowl.

The Fiesta Bowl refs controversially overturned a fumble returned for a touchdown in the second half of Saturday night’s game. The play was a massive one, as it allowed Clemson to keep the lead. Ohio State would’ve taken control if the play was not overturned.

Veteran NFL referee Terry McAulay weighed in on the play on Twitter, saying the Clemson-Ohio State referees got it wrong.

Gene Smith agreed with him.

“Terry McAulay is 100-percent correct!!! Unreal!!” Smith texted, adding “Feel free to share how pissed I am.”

Ohio State went on to lose to Clemson, 29-23. The Tigers advance to the national championship game, where they will play LSU.


