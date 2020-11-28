Ohio State Can Make Conference Title With 5 Games In 1 Scenario

Ohio State’s game against Illinois was cancelled on Saturday due to a COVID outbreak within the Buckeyes’ program. As a result, Ohio State can no longer make the Big Ten title game if it has one more of its games cancelled.

Well, that’s mostly true.

There actually is a scenario in which a 5-0 Ohio State team could be part of the Big Ten championship game. That said, it’s far-fetched. Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network explained it on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Basically, assuming the other four Big Ten games today are a go, 12 of the 14 remaining Big Ten games would need to be cancelled for teams that have only played five games to be eligible for the Big Ten title game. It’s obviously unlikely, but at this point who knows what’s going to happen the rest of the season.

Clarification from the conference on the math behind the Big Ten Championship Gm eligibility rules: Assuming the 4 remaining games today are played, 12 of the 14 gms scheduled for the final 2 wks would need to be canceled for a team to qualify for Indy w/ fewer than 6 gms played. — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) November 28, 2020

Here’s the clause in the Big Ten’s official divisional tiebreaker document:

A team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, with the average rounded up/down at .50 (i.e. 6.50 or greater would round up to 7, 6.49 or less would round down to 6), then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams (i.e. four games played if the conference average is six) to be considered.

In short, the average number of conference games needs to drop substantially for Ohio State to be within range with just five games played. That’s why most of the games the rest of the season would need to be cancelled.

Ohio State still has Michigan State and Michigan on the schedule – if it can stay healthy enough to play the games. Let’s hope the outbreak clears up quickly and the Buckeyes get back on the field.