Former Buckeyes Star Has A Bold Suggestion For Ohio State

A former Ohio State football standout has a bold suggestion for the Buckeyes moving forward.

The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that the 2020 college football season has been delayed until early 2021. And it remains to be seen if the season will even take place then.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are still committed to playing this fall, while the Pac-12 has also canceled.

Some Buckeyes fans – and even head coach Ryan Day – have suggested that a fall schedule could still be considered at Ohio State. Athletic director Gene Smith shot down that theory on Wednesday night, though.

“Ohio State has continued its communications with the Big Ten Conference office regarding a scenario to still play fall football games, but has now determined that this would not be an allowable opportunity for us to move toward,” he said.

“We are 100% focused on supporting the health and safety and academic success of our student-athletes, and on working with the Big Ten to develop a spring plan for our sports as expeditiously as possible.”

Former Buckeyes standout Michael Bennett thinks this is the wrong move. He wants Ohio State to “flex its muscle” and push forward.

You can’t convince me the Big10 does more for Ohio State than Ohio State does for the Big10. Flex a little muscle and lead the pack. — Michael Bennett (@mike96bennett) August 12, 2020

Hypothetically, if schools like Ohio State, Nebraska and Penn State told the Big Ten “we’re playing an independent schedule, kick us out if you want,” it’s highly unlikely that the conference would do that.

However, it sounds like the Huskers are the only school truly thinking about doing that. It will be interesting to see what happens moving forward.