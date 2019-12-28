Here Are The Announcers For Ohio State vs. Clemson In The Fiesta Bowl

Saturday night’s Ohio State vs. Clemson matchup in the Fiesta Bowl is one of the most intriguing games in College Football Playoff history. As such, ESPN scheduled it for prime time and gave it its top announcing team.

The game, to be broadcast on ESPN, will be called by Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi. Fowler will handle the play-by-play as Herbstreit offers analysis. Taylor and Rinaldi will be on the sidelines with the teams.

The Fiesta Bowl will kick off at 8:00 PM ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers are currently favored by about two points, and most expect a close contest.

The other playoff game – the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma – will be called by Todd Blackledge, Sean McDonough, Laura Rutledge and Holly Rowe.

Ohio State finished undefeated with a 13-0 record en route to a Big Ten title and the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes were in the running for the No. 1 seed but ultimately lost out to the LSU Tigers.

Clemson, the reigning national champion, didn’t get tested much during the season. The Tigers enter as the No. 3 seed, but most believe they are capable of winning it all again.

