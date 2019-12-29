Ohio State-Clemson Referee Comments On Controversial Call

Momentum shifted in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night when Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade was ejected for targeting on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Buckeyes were leading by 16 points at the time of the penalty and were set to get the ball back if the flag wasn’t thrown. Instead, it was, and Clemson reeled off 21 unanswered points to take the lead.

Ohio State fans were not happy with the call – and they weren’t the only ones upset – and it certainly was a controversial ruling.

The head referee for the game, Ken Williamson, commented on the call following the game.

“This was a crown-of-the-helmet targeting foul. So it did eliminate a lot of other factors. Initial contact was with the crown of the helmet. Then he wrapped up for the tackle. So at that point, targeting was properly called,” he said.

There definitely was helmet-to-helmet contact, but Lawrence contributed to that.

Ohio State went on to lose to Clemson, 29-23, and the targeting ruling wasn’t the only controversial call of the night. The Buckeyes also had a defensive touchdown overturned in questionable fashion.

Clemson will now play LSU in the national title game on Monday, Jan. 13.