Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan

As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game.

The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.

Per Eleven Warrior's Griffin Strom, Ryan Day acknowledged that he's thinking about the monumental showdown. However, the Ohio State head coach knows he must first handle this Saturday's matchup against Indiana.

"Our number one goal is to beat them. ... It's always right in the back of our mind, but we gotta make sure we take care of business Saturday," Day said.

After playing the Hoosiers, the Buckeyes oppose Maryland before setting their sights on their longtime nemesis.

Ohio State had won eight straight meetings before Michigan notched a 45-27 triumph at Ann Arbor last November. That win cemented the Wolverines' CFP spot while knocking out the Buckeyes, who defeated Utah in a memorable Rose Bowl shootout.

Their upcoming meeting in Columbus may have similar ramifications. And of course, bragging rights are always on the line when Ohio State and Michigan meet.

Yet Indiana is next up on Ohio State's itinerary this Saturday afternoon.