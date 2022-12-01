Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan.

According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening.

Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to some notable candidates, including Urban Meyer.

But Hartline, arguably the best recruiter on Ohio State's staff who's helped build the Buckeyes' wide receiver room into the best in the country, might be emerging as a frontrunner.

That would be a truly massive loss for Ryan Day's staff. It will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes try to promote Hartline to offensive coordinator or play-caller to keep him.

However, if Hartline believes he's ready to become a head coach, the Buckeyes likely can't do much to convince him to stay put.

It's going to be an interesting couple of days in Columbus.