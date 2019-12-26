Ohio State is back in the College Football Playoff, and Saturday, the Buckeyes will meet the defending national champion Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl. One lucky Buckeyes supporter will be going to the game – much to his surprise.

A woman who goes by Angela Walton on Twitter posted a video of a young Ohio State supporter opening his Christmas gift on Wednesday. He absolutely loses his mind when he realizes he’s holding Fiesta Bowl tickets.

The young man first shows his surprise, then celebrates, then gets emotional and tries to hide his face from the camera as he comes to terms with the fact that he’s going to the game.

It’s an awesome scene. Check it out:

Hopefully, for his sake, the Buckeyes make a game of it this time around. Three years ago, Clemson blanked Ohio State in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

The spread for the contest has been around one or two points in favor of Clemson, so we should be in for a close affair. The winner gets the winner of LSU vs. Oklahoma in the national title game.

Props to whoever gifted the tickets to the young man. It certainly made for a memorable moment.