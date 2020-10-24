Ohio State Fans Have 1 Clear Message For Ryan Day Today

Ohio State is less than one half into its 2020 college football season and Buckeyes fans already have one clear message for head coach Ryan Day.

The message: Let quarterback Justin Fields throw the ball as much as possible this season.

The Buckeyes and the Huskers are tied, 14-14, late in the first half. Ohio State’s passing game is on fire, as Fields is 11 for 11 fo 176 yards and one touchdown. The Buckeyes aren’t running the ball very well, though, as some handoffs to running backs on short-yardage plays have been stuffed.

Fields has ran the ball OK, but when you’re throwing the ball as well as the Buckeyes are, why do anything but pass?

That seems to be the message from Ohio State fans right now.

When Fields can throw the ball like that, why run? Literally. — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) October 24, 2020

Fields and the Buckeyes’ offense should be one of the best in the country this year. Former head coach Urban Meyer thinks all 11 starters will be drafted.

“Today is all about the players, it’s not about commissioners, it’s not about AD’s, it’s certainly not about coaches,” Meyer said this morning. “This is about the warriors on the field. Nebraska and Ohio State players and players families, that’s the reason they’re playing. I’m also excited to watch an historic and arguably one of the most talented Ohio State offenses of all time. Every player on the starting 11 will be drafted in the NFL. Their draft grades, I’ve watched them, I’ve talked to people, that’s 11 for 11 and even a lot of the backups. The question however will be the defense for Ohio State.”

Ohio State and Nebraska are tied, 14-14. The game is on FOX.