Ohio State Fans Are Furious With The Referees Tonight

Ohio State takes a comfortable lead into halftime at Penn State on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes are not happy with the officials in State College, Pa.

Ryan Day’s team leads Penn State, 21-6, after two quarters of play on Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes have played well, but they probably feel that the Nittany Lions have been gifted all six of their points. Both of Penn State’s field goals came after questionable calls by the officials.

Penn State’s first scoring drive was extended by a questionable roughing the passer call. Both Kirk Herbstrit and Chris Fowler felt that the call was a bit much.

Ok, a phantom roughing call and clock malfunction gives Penn State its only points. Ridiculous. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 1, 2020

Penn State’s second field goal came on a truly bizarre end-of-half sequence. Ohio State thought that it ran the clock out, but the officials made the Buckeyes come back on the field.

Ryan Day was not happy, as it resulted in another field goal attempt for Penn State, which the Nittany Lions made.

Ryan Day wasn't having the explanation for bringing his team back on the field for :01 of game play pic.twitter.com/CaESKrUJtr — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 1, 2020

It’s been a truly odd half in Happy Valley, but the Buckeyes are still out to a respectable lead. It’s difficult to imagine the Nittany Lions hanging with Ohio State in the second half.

The Penn State vs. Ohio State game is on ABC.