Ohio State Fans Are Furious With What Desmond Howard Said

The 2021 Ohio State-Michigan game was played more than a week ago, but this is a 24/7, 365-type of rivalry. Unsurprisingly, we saw it in action on Saturday night.

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard trolled Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City.

Howard was speaking with Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. During their conversation, Hutchinson brought up how beating Ohio State was the No. 1 goal this year.

ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow then jumped in, saying it’s a good thing that Kenny Pickett was in between the two players.

Howard then joked that Pickett was doing a better job of blocking than Ohio State’s linemen…

This needs to be on repeat all off-season. They’re fueling a dangerous fire. Desmond Howard and ESPN just disrespected C.J. Stroud and his team right in front of his face. They win once in ten years and don’t know how to act. Ohio Against the World

pic.twitter.com/D6ywlQNSOm — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) December 12, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans are not happy with Howard.

“Look, talk trash about teams and fanbases all you want. But to insult specific kids on national TV is so crass. 100 won’t be enough next year,” one fan tweeted.

“They’re about to awaken something dangerous,” another fan added.

“Desmond Howard was out of pocket for that Ohio State o-line comment,” one fan added on social media.

Next year’s Ohio State vs. Michigan game can’t come soon enough for the Buckeyes.

Michigan, meanwhile, will play Georgia in the College Football Playoff.